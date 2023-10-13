'Don't make fun of me...': When John Krasinski dropped out of USD 370 million MCU movie after Chris Hemsworth said THIS to him

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned in this article are accurate as of October 10, 2023.

John Krasinski is known to some as the charming Dunder Mifflin salesman in The Office to some fans, while to others, he was a loving father who gave his life to save his daughter in A Quiet Place. But what many might not know is that they could've seen the actor play an important role in the MCU over the last decade if it had not been for Chris Hemsworth. Here's what happened.

John Krasinski auditioned for Captain America but gave up after Chris Hemsworth said THIS

When John Krasinski was at The Ellen Show in 2020, the actor dropped some interesting facts about himself, including the fact that he auditioned for Captain America, whose first solo movie The First Avenger ultimately ended up earning USD 370 million at the global box office according to Box Office Mojo. He revealed, "The truth is they hadn't offered it to him [Chris Evans] yet. So they were like, let's see who's out there before we offer it to Chris Evans." The Jack Ryan actor explained he even had the chance to wear the actual suit intended for the superhero. He continued, "And I went in and tested for Captain America. Got to wear the suit."

The now 43-year-old admitted it was "fun" until a certain Thor actor crossed paths with him at that exact moment. Krasinski said, "I was putting the suit on. I was halfway up." And right then perhaps the biggest blow to a half-naked person's ego passed by him. He continued, "Right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by and he was like 'You look good, mate.' And I was like nope." Reportedly John instantly decided to take off the suit, he added, "He was just like jacked. He's like, 'You're going to look great in that suit', and I was like, 'Don't make fun of me, Hemsworth.'"

ALSO READ: 'I heard she was a diva': When John Krasinski adorably complimented Emily Blunt; the actress claimed 'British people are notoriously...'

John Krasinski on her eldest daughter

Krasinski has two daughters with Emily Blunt, their eldest being Hazel. The father of two opened up about how his eldest makes him laugh at every chance she gets. He said, "After 10 years of being with my wife, I was like I'm finally gonna do a photo wall." This led to The Office star getting brand new frames, which for the unversed, come with pictures of "fake families" in them. John continued, "I think she was genuinely concerned that I was losing my mind."

Meanwhile, Krasinski's MCU has finally materialized as he made his first appearance as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I flew back every single weekend’: When John Krasinski opened up about flying 6,000 miles to see wife Emily Blunt when she was shooting for USD 349 million film