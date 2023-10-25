‘Don’t think that my husband doesn’t use all these as well’: Hailey Bieber reveals husband Justin uses her Rhode skincare line

In a recent video interview with GQ, Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode Skincare, shared her top 10 must-have products but also playfully disclosed that her husband, Justin Bieber, also uses her skincare range from Rhode Skin. As she talked about her travel essentials, Hailey encouraged men to also use skin care.

Hailey Bieber on skincare for men

In her GQ interview, Hailey Bieber encouraged men to consider using her skincare products. She said that her husband, Justin Bieber, also uses these products, dispelling any misconception that skincare is exclusively for women. Hailey explained that the idea for these products came from her own travel needs, creating a line of essentials that she couldn't do without. Hailey said, “Men, this is for you, too. Don't think that my husband doesn't use all these as well.” The Rhode founder continued, “The thought was always what would I absolutely need to have with me on a flight and that is these items.”

Hailey Bieber unveils her travel must-haves

During the GQ video segment, Hailey Bieber revealed her go-to skincare products for travel. Among her top choices were Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Glazing Milk. She talked about her products' significance during her travels and how important these items are for maintaining fresh, dewy, and protected skin while on a plane.

Hailey Bieber's skincare line, Rhode, launched in June 2022. Since its launch, Rhode has gained popularity, and even Justin Bieber has shown support for his wife's brand. In a promotional post, the singer celebrated his wife's accomplishment and endorsed Rhode's new Glazing Milk.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship timeline

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship began in 2009 when they met backstage at the TODAY Show. Despite early denials of romance, they spent holidays together, and in 2015, Bieber confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. They weathered health scares, public moments of affection, and engagement rumors. They finally got engaged in 2018 and later married in a courthouse. The couple held a more traditional wedding ceremony in 2019. Despite controversies and rumors, they've remained united, supporting each other through thick and thin, and celebrating their love over the years.

