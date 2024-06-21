'Don't Try This At Home': The Exorcism's David Hyde Pierce Says Acting Possessed For A Scene Is 'Tricky'

One of David Hyde’s major takeaways from playing a priest in a horror film was that acting ‘possessed’ is not easy! The actor stars in the new The Exorcism alongside Russel Crowe, who plays an actor playing a priest in the movie within the movie! Confused? Let’s unpack the deets!

David Hyde Pierce on playing a possessed priest

The Exorcism is a meta take on the horror genre! Crowe plays actor Anthony Miller, who is cast to play a priest in an exorcism-ish film after the original lead dies under mysterious circumstances. This solidifies the belief that the movie set within the movie is essentially cursed!

Meanwhile, Pierce plays an actual priest with a demonic history who’s been hired as the production co-ordinator of Crowe’s film. Talking about his character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pierce says, "Possession is tricky. Don't try this at home.”

Further elaborating on the concept, he explains that they tried to juggle possession throughout the film. The actors bring something on board based on what they’ve seen before, yet trying to show it differently was challenging.

He also mentioned that bouncing off fellow actors’ actions helps improve those scenes. “Regardless of who gets possessed by whom — there are a lot of really good actors in this movie. So what happens happens between us and comes from what the other person's doing," Pierce added.

Pierce shares his experience working with Russell Crowe

The Nice Guys actor is dipping his feet in the pool of horror for the second time after achieving praise for his role in Netflix’s The Pope's Exorcist. As for the Fraiser actor, Crowe’s involvement in the film significantly influenced his joining the cast.

"I thought the script was really cool, and also I wanted to work with Russell. I think he's awesome," he said. Pierce shared that some of his favorite scenes in the film are with him and Russell “talking in front of some makeup mirrors,” where the latter asks him why he became a priest. “It's a very simple scene, but it's a connected scene."

It’ll be exciting to watch the actors be the dynamic duo of the horror genre! The Exorcism is in theatres now.