‘Don’t Understand Why He Did It’: Andre 3000 Addresses Drake Leaking Collaboration Track With Ye

Andre 3000 had recorded a track with Kanye West for the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper’s 10th studio album. The track, which is called Life of the Party, was however leaked by Drake, talking about which the Pink Matter artist recently shed light on what he felt exactly.

Appearing on the New York Times Podcast, the subject of Drake leaking André 3000’s track was brought up.

Shedding light on the matter, André 3000 stated, “I was like, ‘Woah!’ I actually don’t understand why he did it... I kind of have to thank Drake for letting that song see the light of day."

The interview that was held on December 21, 2024, went on for nearly 90 minutes, which then even included a performance by the So Fresh, So Clean rapper.

For those who are not familiar with the incident, the U My Everything artist had leaked the track Life of the Party on his SiriusXM radio show. This then led to the aforementioned track being left off the album of Kanye West. However, it is crucial to know that the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 artist later released the track in the deluxe version of his album Donda.

The track Life of the Party is a collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000 for the 10th studio album of the Praise God artist.

Andre 3000 even revealed on the podcast that Kanye West had dedicated the album Donda to his mother, Mrs. Donda West.

Talking about the album, André 3000 went on to state that he could relate to the album as his own mother had passed away back in 2013. Because of this, he and West had agreed on removing 3000’s verse from the track as it had a few cuss words and Ye didn't want any such strong expressions in his album.

