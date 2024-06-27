Camilla Cabello who has delivered some of the biggest hits, reveals some of the songs will never be the same for her. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' duet Senorita dominated the charts and radio playlists when it was released in 2019. Yet, the former member of Fifth Harmony recently acknowledged that it's a song she becomes weary of hearing, and she provided a more in-depth justification for her thoughts.

Camilla Cabello expresses her worries over song Senroita

In a Complex cover story, the singer—who will release her new album C, XOXO, later this month—was questioned if she ever gets bored of hearing her hit songs, Havana and Señorita. In response, Cabello feels worried that the song's success may surpass her own as an artist.

Cabello expressed, "I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light. I was in a really public relationship and as a woman, you're like, 'I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity." The song and its seductive music video quickly gained popularity and led fans to speculate about the couple's possible relationship.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' relationship

Reports surfaced in July of that year claiming the two had been seen out on dates multiple times, with some sources even going so far as to say they appeared to be in a relationship. Later, a photo of them cuddling on Miami Beach was taken. They won the Best Collaboration award when they made their first-ever VMAs attendance together as a couple in August.

Advertisement

After dating for around two years, the couple released a joint statement in November 2021 to announce their split. However, fans caught the couple packing on PDA at Coachella in April 2023, giving the impression that they had reunited; sadly, their reconciliation was brief.

Cabello announced on Call Her Daddy earlier this year that she had briefly reunited with the Stitches singer but that they had immediately called it quits. Cabello released three albums, Camila in 2018, Romance in 2019, and Familia in 2022, before the release of C, XOXO.

ALSO READ: Killer Mike To Not Face Charges Related To His Arrest Following Alleged Physical Fight At Grammy Awards 2024