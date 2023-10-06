'Don’t want to deal with any more drama': Tom Brady's stance post divorce with Giselel Bundchen

Tom Brady, 45, is seeking peace in his life following his separation from Gisele Bundchen, 43, in October of 2022. During a recent episode of the Let's Go! podcast on October 2, he talked about the importance of self-awareness and owning up to one's flaws, something that can be challenging in today's culture. He also discussed life after his divorce from Gisele.

Tom Brady expressed he doesn't want to deal with drama in life

Tom acknowledged that being in the public eye can make personal issues even more challenging. He shared, “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days.” He added, “For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot,” he explained. “I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

Tom and Gisele officially divorced on October 28 in Florida after a 16-year relationship, 13 years of which they were married. They have two children together, Benjamin (13) and Vivian (10). Tom also has a son, Jack (16), from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Reports suggest that Tom's decision to retire and then unretire from the NFL last year contributed to tensions in their relationship. He ultimately retired for good on February 1, 2023.

Gisele's stance on divorce

Gisele also recently opened up about the challenges she's faced over the past year, Bundchen told People, “It’s been very tough on my family, it’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”Despite the hardships, she expressed. “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way, I wouldn’t have any other life. If they say, ‘can you change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

ALSO READ: Cardi B attempts famous TikTok hack to fix wardrobe mishap in a topless video

Latest news about Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now enjoying his retirement, investing in women's sports, and maintaining commitments in the NFL from the sidelines. He's also been in the spotlight for his dating life since his divorce from Gisele, with rumors linking him to model Irina Shayk.

ALSO READ: Love Island Games: Which alums from reality dating franchise are part of upcoming spin-off series? Cast, release date, and more