'Don’t want to...': Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North West day after latter channelized Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have become closer than ever. The mother-daughter duo are on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan, with West's friend Everleigh and her mother. Kardashian and her eldest daughter often post photos together, proving just how strong their bond is, but recently the SKIMMS mogul took to Instagram to share something more intimate and personal to her than just a photo. Here's what the fashion-forward daughter said to her mother.

North West wrote sweet letter for Kim Kardashian

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a heartfelt handwritten message from her 10-year-old daughter, a token from their Tokyo trip. The 42-year-old emotionally wrote the caption to her Instagram story sharing a part of the letter, "Don't want to share it all but my heart." Although only a portion of the note was visible, West's letter started with "Dear Mom," which was engulfed in a big heart, it continued, "I love you so much," and "Thank you so much." This touching note was penned on the official stationery of their hotel in the Japanese capital, the Aman Tokyo. Across their Instagram profiles and shared TikTok accounts, the duo have been recording their adventures during their Tokyo vacation.

In a different photo, the famous mother-daughter duo paid a visit to Universal Studios Japan and playfully posed alongside Hello Kitty characters. Both wore coordinating vibrant headbands in the selfie, with Kardashian giving a pout while North sported a cheerful smile.

North West channeled her inner Kanye West

During their visit, West also made some people take a double look as she channeled her father's style. While exploring Tokyo recently, the 10-year-old paid homage to her father's distinctive early 2000s fashion flair by sporting a similar orange-and-blue striped polo shirt, that Kanye once donned. orange-and-blue striped polo shirt his iconic appearance on MTV's TRL in the 2000s.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and North have been having the time of their lives in the East Asian country, as she posted picture after picture of her adventures in the capital city, from pictures of beautiful food to the 10-year-old playing out a Japanese Skit with her friend Everleigh.

