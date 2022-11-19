Don't Worry Darling couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde BREAK UP after almost 2 years of dating; Here's Why

Another couple bites the dust in 2022! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde - who met and fell in love on the sets of Don't Worry Darling - have reportedly broken up after nearly 2 years of dating. For the unversed, Styles and Wilde were first romantically linked in January 2021 when the pair attended the Grammy-winning musician's manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding in California and were spotted holding hands. Harry is said to have referred to Olivia as his "girlfriend" during his wedding speech.

Multiple sources informed People that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" from their relationship. A source revealed, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision." A source of the pair also added, "They're still very close friends."

A friend then divulged, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." Those keeping up with all things Hollywood are more than aware of the controversial, highly-publicized drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, especially with the rampant rumours of a feud between Wilde and the movie's lead star Florence Pugh: "The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde: Who Dumped Who?

In a similar stance to People's report, a Page Six source revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still friends inspite of their split: "There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond." Pointing out how the challenges of a long-distance relationship are what contributed to the 28-year-old singer-actor and the 38-year-old actress-director pressing pause on their relationship, the insider then explained, "They're on a break. It's impossible to have a relationship when he's in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them." Another source revealed that Harry has embarked on his South American leg of Love on Tour while Olivia heads to London, to work on a documentary.

Interestingly, Olivia Wilde took her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' kids - Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 - to Harry Styles' LA concert this past Tuesday, i.e. November 15. During this period, the now ex-couple was preparing to spend time apart. As for why the Booksmart director took her and Sudeikis' children to the Watermelon Sugar singer's concert, the first insider spilled, "They're friends, you'll still see them together." Furthermore, the second source elaborated, "Things have been challenging for them as a couple because of Harry's tour, while Olivia needs to spend time with her kids in London, where they are with Jason." Notably, the last time we saw the pair unveiling their PDA game, kissing on the street and looking happier than ever, was during an NYC date night in late September.

Are you sad to see Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde call it quits? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.