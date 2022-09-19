Don’t Worry Darling crewmate REVEALS Olivia Wilde's film had the 'most harmonious set' amid rumours of drama

Clearing out the fog. The drama surrounding the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directorial Don't Worry Darling is unending as news about the strained relationship of the cast comes around more often than promotional releases for the film but smashing all speculations is the latest testimonial by the cinematographer on the job, Matthew Libatique. On his recent visit to The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, the crewmate candidly spoke about the film and also addressed the rumours.

During the chat, Matthew shared, via Page Six, "When I hear that there are rumours of acrimony on the set — I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all, to be honest." He revealed that the rumours were groundless and more fiction than fact as he added, "From my standpoint, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set." Though he also admitted, "I can’t speak to post-production at all."