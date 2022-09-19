Don’t Worry Darling crewmate REVEALS Olivia Wilde's film had the 'most harmonious set' amid rumours of drama
Amid rumours of tension between the Don't Worry Darling cast, cinematographer on the film opens up about what he witnessed.
Clearing out the fog. The drama surrounding the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directorial Don't Worry Darling is unending as news about the strained relationship of the cast comes around more often than promotional releases for the film but smashing all speculations is the latest testimonial by the cinematographer on the job, Matthew Libatique. On his recent visit to The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, the crewmate candidly spoke about the film and also addressed the rumours.
During the chat, Matthew shared, via Page Six, "When I hear that there are rumours of acrimony on the set — I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all, to be honest." He revealed that the rumours were groundless and more fiction than fact as he added, "From my standpoint, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set." Though he also admitted, "I can’t speak to post-production at all."
Libatique further explained, "Whatever happened, it happened way after I left … I was never witness to anything. And I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on and I didn’t feel anything." Moreover, he only had praise for the director as he added that Olivia Wilde "believed in each and everybody on the set."
Fans noticed that things were not quite right between Wilde and her cast member and leading lady Florence Pugh as the actress was seen making minimal comments on the film and had sparsely promoted it on social media. Although Wilde has addressed the rumours and denied all possibility of a rift between the two females, fans on the Internet still stay sceptical.
