Don't Worry Darling First Reactions: Florence Pugh takes all the praises in Olivia Wilde's 'flat' thriller

Don't Worry Darling has been one of the most-anticipated films ever since its announcement. The film's lead cast consisting of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh had also generated a lot of hype thanks to the promos which showcased the duo's incredible chemistry. Don't Worry Darling recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the first reactions for the film are out now.

Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial after the Oscar-nominated Booksmart has received mixed reactions from critics. If there's one thing that all the early reviews agree on though is that it's Florence Pugh's powerhouse performance that carries this film. In terms of its thriller elements, the film hasn't scored high from critics when it comes to the plot. Chris Pine and Florence Pugh's exchanges have been lauded.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety wrote, "Between the pop ambition, the tasty dream visuals, and the presence of Harry Styles in his first lead role, Don’t Worry Darling should have no trouble finding an audience. But the movie takes you on a ride that gets progressively less scintillating as it goes along."

Also, Kate Erbland of IndieWire said, "Don’t Worry Darling is so clearly, so obviously not set in an idyllic ’50s community that to say the film packs a twist is not at twist at all. It’s disingenuous, easy, cheeky — much like the film itself, which starts off strong before crumbling into baffling storytelling choices made worse by the revolting intentions behind them."

Tomris Laffly of The AV Club wrote, "Pugh, of course, is terrific, though she’s not just leading the film, she’s carrying it. But even if Don’t Worry Darling’s prettiness is intentionally engineered to make your skin crawl, all that sadly fills your brain when you turn away your gaze is a lingering emptiness—a film with no more weight than, well, a really good trailer."

How excited are you to watch Don't Worry Darling? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles shares a kiss with THIS co-star instead of GF Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling premiere