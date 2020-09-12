  1. Home
Don't Worry Darling: Harry Styles JOINS Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson in Olivia Wilde's movie

Harry Styles has booked his next acting project as he replaces Shia LeBeouf in Olivia Wilde's next directorial Don't Worry Darling. The upcoming film also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson and Wilde herself.
September 12, 2020
It was in 2017 when Harry Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's ambitious World War ll movie Dunkirk. Even though it was a limited role, the 26-year-old singer managed to leave an impressive mark on the audience with his powerful performance. Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for Styles to confirm his next acting project. Finally, we have some good news for you! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry will be starring in Olivia Wilde's next directorial Don't Worry Darling.

Don't Worry Darling cast is jam-packed with major star power as the Watermelon Sugar singer joins Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson and Wilde herself. Before Styles, it was Shia LaBeouf who was attached to the film. However, The Peanut Butter Falcon star had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts. While most details about Don't Worry Darling is being kept under wraps, THR revealed that the setting of the movie is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. The storyline centers on a housewife whose seemingly perfect life is disrupted when she uncovers a disturbing truth.

Are you excited to see Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Katie Silberman, who co-wrote the screenplay for Olivia's debut directorial Booksmart, has penned the script for Don't Worry Darling based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Harry Styles set to star in a movie together? Here's what is going on

Meanwhile, Harry was originally in the running to play Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. However, Styles passed on the role. In an interview with The Face, the singer revealed the reason why he opted out of the film confessing, "It was discussed. I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure." Jonah Hauer-King will be playing Prince Eric instead.

