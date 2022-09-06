Don't Worry Darling: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh dazzle in stunning looks at Venice premiere

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, Don't Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 and everyone from the lead cast was in attendance for the red carpet event. Amid reports of a fallout with director Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh was seen attending the premiere after skipping the press panel for the film.

At the red carpet premiere, director Olivia Wilde dazzled in a stunning yellow gown where she was joined by her lead cast members including boyfriend Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh. The One Direction singer looked stunning as always in a navy blue suit. Styles and Wilde did not arrive together for the red carpet event, and nor did they pose together at the premiere.

Stealing the show at the Don't Worry Darling premiere was Florence Pugh who looked gorgeous in a Valentino dress. The actress who hasn't been promoting the film due to apparent disagreements with Wilde also did not pose alongside the director or her co-star Harry Styles at the event. Florence was seen bonding with her fellow Marvel star Gemma Chan on the red carpet. The actress also invited her grandmother to attend the event with her.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

At the press conference, Olivia addressed the ongoing drama surrounding her film and particularly about her and Pugh's rapport and said, "Florence is a force, we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production. As for all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it."

