Don't Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde END breakup rumours with steamy NYC kiss

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are shutting down those breakup rumours! For weeks, fans have been speculating that the lovebirds - who met and fell in love on the sets of Don't Worry Darling - may have split since they've been keeping their distance during most of DWD promotions. This was specifically theorised during their appearance at Venice Film Festival for the film's extravagant, scandal-filled premiere.

However, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have put a swift end to the breakup rumours as the couple was snapped packing on the PDA in New York City during a romantic date night. In photos obtained by Page Six, Styles and Wilde are seen kissing passionately and embracing each other in the streets of New York. Indulging in animated conversations, the One Direction member also had his arm protectively around his ladylove's shoulders. Keeping it casual cool, Harry looked handsome in a white shirt and baggy blue jeans paired with a cream jacket and white sneakers. On the other hand, Olivia looked pretty as she sported a white tee and ripped loose jeans paired with a black jacket, multicoloured sneakers and plain gold earrings.