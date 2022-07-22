Don't Worry Darling New Trailer: Florence Pugh & Harry Styles' utopian nightmare gets jaw-droppingly scary

Ever since the first trailer of Don't Worry Darling released, it has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The second trailer of the film has now been released and things get creepier this time. In the new trailer of the film, Florence Pugh’s Alice and her partner Jack (Harry Styles) appear to be living a happy life in the idyllic community of Victory.

The experimental company town housing has the men working for the secretive Victory Project and their families. When Alice begins to become suspicious of the company and its motives, she begins to question her reality. In the new trailer, we see Pugh's character becoming determined to expose the sinister secrets of the community and the company led by CEO Frank (Chris Pine), who states that chaos is the "enemy of progress" is chaos.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer shows Alice seeking help for the nightmares she’s experiencing and soon she realizes everyone is "lying about everything." The new trailer also showcases a chilling scene between Alice and Frank, with Frank revealing, "I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me … like a good girl." The trailer also consists of some steamy scenes between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

The film also stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Layne in key roles. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film also stars herself. The film has been slated for release on September 23, 2022. Don't Worry Darling has received a lot of attention ever since its first trailer released and fans are now looking forward to its September release.

