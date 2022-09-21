Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles keep a safe distance from each other at NYC Premiere

On Tuesday, the cast of Don't Worry Darling gathered around in New York City for the premiere of their highly anticipated upcoming psychological thriller. Although most of the cast members from the film showed up on the red carpet in style, there was an unmistakable void left at the scene as the female lead of the film, Florence Pugh, pulled out of the event.

Others beside Pugh present on the red carpet were Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, and Kate Berlant. Many fans were looking forward to seeing Wilde and Styles interact during the event, given that they had minimal interaction throughout the Venice Film Festival but to their dismay, the real-life couple left the private business at home. Though Styles and Wilde did share a brief moment on the carpet, nothing came out of the situation.