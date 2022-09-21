Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles keep a safe distance from each other at NYC Premiere
Olivia Wilde and her beau Harry Styles kept their distance at the NYC premiere for their film Don't Worry Darling.
On Tuesday, the cast of Don't Worry Darling gathered around in New York City for the premiere of their highly anticipated upcoming psychological thriller. Although most of the cast members from the film showed up on the red carpet in style, there was an unmistakable void left at the scene as the female lead of the film, Florence Pugh, pulled out of the event.
Others beside Pugh present on the red carpet were Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, and Kate Berlant. Many fans were looking forward to seeing Wilde and Styles interact during the event, given that they had minimal interaction throughout the Venice Film Festival but to their dismay, the real-life couple left the private business at home. Though Styles and Wilde did share a brief moment on the carpet, nothing came out of the situation.
Meanwhile, the upcoming film has been making rounds on the headlines as it gets shrouded in rumours left and right. Many speculate some tension between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh who has announced that she will not be able to take part in the majority of the promotional events for the film. For the Venice Film Festival too, the actress skipped the red carpet alongside the press conference and showed up for the screening of the film. The rumours suggest that Wilde and Pugh are not on good terms as Pugh avoids addressing the rumours while the director insists that she and Pugh are tight-knit.
Check out the cast of Don't Worry Darling at the NYC premiere for the film below: