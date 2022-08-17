Don't Worry Darling star Florence Pugh CONFIRMS split with her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is addressing the rumours in a recent chat with Harper's BAZAAR. During her sit-down with the magazine, the Don't Worry Darling actress confirmed her split from Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Zach Braff. The couple has been linked together since 2019 and constantly faced backlash on the internet for their 21-year age gap.

The pair were known for their intensely private romance and it seems like they decided to end things quietly earlier this year, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. She continued, "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh went on to talk about public interest and the intrusive clicks all celebs have to deal with on a daily basis, "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong." She remarked, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

