Don't Worry Darling's 40 crew members refute feud claims between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Don't Worry Darling has been surrounded by multiple controversies over the past few weeks as claims of on-set feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been going viral. The film's Venice Film Festival premiere also led to several speculations including a "spitgate" controversy involving the film's lead stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Ahead of its release, while director Olivia Wilde has already rubbished all the rumours in her press interactions, the film's crew members have now released a joint statement regarding the same. As reported by E!, 40 crew members who worked on the film released a statement that said, "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article."