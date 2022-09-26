Don't Worry Darling's 40 crew members refute feud claims between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
Don't Worry Darling's crew members have released a joint statement calling out all the rumours surrounding the film.
Don't Worry Darling has been surrounded by multiple controversies over the past few weeks as claims of on-set feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been going viral. The film's Venice Film Festival premiere also led to several speculations including a "spitgate" controversy involving the film's lead stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine.
Ahead of its release, while director Olivia Wilde has already rubbished all the rumours in her press interactions, the film's crew members have now released a joint statement regarding the same. As reported by E!, 40 crew members who worked on the film released a statement that said, "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article."
The statement further continues, "Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false." After recent reports claimed that Wilde and Pugh indulged in a screaming match on set, the statement further also refuted the claims and described director Olivia Wilde as "an incredible leader." Praising Wilde's work on the film, the statement mentioned, "She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast", via E!
Previously, the film's producers, Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy also released a statement supporting Olivia as they spoke about her incredible work on the film.
