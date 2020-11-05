Don't Worry Darling's production member tests positive for COVID 19; Harry Styles, Chris Pine in isolation

Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and more cast members of Don't Worry Darling are currently in isolation after a production member tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of Los Angeles.

COVID-19's harmful impact on the entertainment industry in 2020 has been significant. With movie theatres shut for the better part of the year, we've had films and tv shows being delayed one after another, almost like a domino effect. Moreover, production of upcoming projects also had to be halted for many months with shooting slowly and steadily resuming once again.

A while back, Olivia Wilde kickstarted the shoot for her highly-awaited directorial Don't Worry Darling which is beaming with a dream cast including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Kiki Layne along with Wilde herself. The team was shooting in Los Angeles for the past few weeks but according to Deadline, COVID-19 has once again become the main villain. As confirmed by New Line, Don't Worry Darling's shoot has been temporarily shut down after a production member tested positive for coronavirus. While the team has been following strict COVID-19 protocols, the positive test was detected during routine testing.

The studio refused to divulge as to who came up positive but Deadline found out that it was not a cast member but someone who was in close proximity with the principal cast. Hence, the shutdown was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed.

As of now, no one else has tested positive so far. Everyone on set including the cast members is on isolation mode as the team will follow the standard quarantine period of 14 days. Post the quarantine period, production for Don't Worry Darling will resume.

We hope everyone is safe and sound and are able to complete the shoot for Don't Worry Darling soon!

