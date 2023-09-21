'Don't you mean lady?' Emma Roberts apologized to Angelica Ross after making comments about her gender identity; BEEF Explained

Angelica Ross, the American Horror Story: 1984 star, recently revealed a distressing incident from her time on set involving Emma Roberts. Angelica shared her experience on Twitter/X, explaining that Emma had reached out to apologize for her actions during the filming of the show. Here's the beef about what happened.

Emma Roberts apologized to Angelica Ross

According to Variety, Emma Roberts and Angelica Ross had a disagreement while working on a TV show called American Horror Story: 1984. Angelica, who is transgender, felt that Emma made unkind comments about her gender identity. Emma later apologized for her behavior. This incident upset Angelica, and she shared her experience on social media. They have now resolved their differences, and Angelica hopes that Emma will support important causes in the future.

Emma Roberts and Angelica Ross's disagreement

Angelica initially disclosed the incident on Instagram Live, where she mentioned that someone named Emma (she only used her first name and initials) had intentionally misgendered her while they were shooting a scene. In the scene, Emma playfully remarked, "Angelica is being mean," while conversing with a person named John (likely John J. Gray, the director of "AHS"). In response, John suggested they focus on work. It was then that Emma allegedly turned to Angelica and asked, "Don't you mean lady?," seemingly making fun of Angelica's gender identity.

Ross expressed shock in the video, “Like, what the fuck did you just say?” She added, “I’m standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.”

Ross further said, “When I saw that happening, I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that bitch the entire time after that, she said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, ‘Are you OK? You haven’t been talking.’ I’m like, ‘Mmhmm,’ Cause bitch don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me.” In a subsequent video, Angelica alluded to a person with the initials Ms. E.R. causing frustration among the cast during the filming of American Horror Story: 1984. Many of Angelica's followers on social media inferred that she was referring to Emma Roberts, prompting her to post additional tweets about Emma.

In her tweet, Angelica wrote, “Let me make something absolutely clear, I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable.” Furthermore, Angelica recounted an incident where Emma had mocked her voice. During a casual gathering, Angelica was playfully imitating another person's accent when Emma copied Angelica's voice and laugh. Ross said, “Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self-conscious about my voice on set after that.” This incident took place on the same day as the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate, where Emma returned to the franchise, alongside Kim Kardashian, marking her return since her last appearance in the 1984 season in 2019.

