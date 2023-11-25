'Don't you want to see your grandchildren?': Prince Harry was allegedly left distraught after King Charles asked him to return his royal cottage

The royal drama continues as Prince Harry finds himself at the center of a heart-wrenching exchange with his father, King Charles. In a shocking revelation from the new book Endgame, it is reported that Prince Harry asked his father a poignant question, "Don't you want to see your grandchildren?" upon being compelled to vacate Frogmore Cottage. This emotional plea adds a layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.

King Charles kicked out Prince Harry and his family from Frogmore Cottage

The multi-million dollar Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their 2018 wedding, became the epicenter of tension when the Sussexes were reportedly told to return the keys. This action of King Charles came in the wake that Prince Harry was no longer a working royal and has even been alleged for his involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

Author Omid Scobie, in Endgame as retrieved via Page Six , however, characterizes this move as a "cheap shot" as he stated, "Staying mum about Harry's accusations and remaining publicly unconcerned for his son's well-being while ending his family's lease on a safe U.K. residence was not a decisive action by a resolute King; it was a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion."

The book recounts a shocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learning about the decision, emphasizing the familial significance of Frogmore Cottage as their "only true safe option" during visits to the U.K.

Heartbreaking conversation between King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry, devastated by the news, had a tense phone call with King Charles weeks after the eviction notice. As per the book, the Duke of Sussex inquired the King about seeing his grandchildren, questioning, "Don't you want to see your grandchildren?" This question reportedly was faced by a half-hearted assurance from King Charles that they would always have "somewhere" to stay.

The book sheds light on Harry's concerns for his family's safety in the U.K., as Frogmore Cottage was the only guarded place for them when visiting the U.K. As a result, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were eventually forced to relocate to California with their family, where they currently reside.

After stripping the Duke of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, the royal asset was offered to King's brother, Prince Andrew. As the revelations from Endgame unfold, the alleged conversation between Prince Harry and King Charles over Frogmore Cottage offers a poignant glimpse into the intricate drift running in the royal family. The relationship between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, has been strained for over a year, with limited physical interactions.

