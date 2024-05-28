Doon Mackichan On Refusing To Shoot Certain Scenes In Two Doors Down: 'Don't Want To Be A Reductive Stereotype'

Actress Doon Mackichan, who portrayed Cathy Whyte in Two Doors Down, created one of the most memorable characters of the last decade, despite the character's occasional outrageousness. However, Doon admitted that there were times on the show when she felt the need to set boundaries.

Last week, the Bafta nominee graced the Hay Festival in Wales and as per Independent, she opened up about several Two Doors Down scenes she refused to film because “things went a bit far.” She claimed: “Sometimes, gay men writing for women, it pushes it. I felt like I was becoming a kind of drag act. [Two Doors Down co-creator Simon Carlyle] wanted me to go further and further, and sort of march up and down and talk about my fanny, and I’d just be like, ‘Ok, I'm happy to be a gay icon, but I also don't want to be a reductive stereotype. I want to be real.”

During her appearance at the Hay Festival, Doon also recalled a particular Two Doors Down scene of which she is especially proud. Scroll down to find out which one!

The Christmas Special: Doon is proud of the vulnerability Cathy displayed

“The Christmas Special - where she drinks way too much and it's actually really grim - is important because she has a problem. You don’t want to talk about alcoholism in a sitcom, but actually, that's what we are doing,” Doon recalled, adding, “It's all about fine lines and balance and trying to make her more real than a stereotype.”

Doon’s Cathy appeared in the first five seasons of the show, but the character was written out in 2022 when Doon stepped away due to “availability” issues.

About her decision to bid farewell to Two Doors Down, the actress previously told Radio Times: “There was a lot going on in my life at the time, and it just didn't work. It was gutting.” She, however, eventually returned as Cathy for the show’s seventh season, explaining, “When that had all passed, and, you know, kind of righted itself, it was like, ‘Well, I would love to come back.'”

The future of Two Doors Down remains uncertain

The future of Two Doors Down is currently uncertain following the demise of co-creator Simon Carlyle in August last year.

“We haven't thought about the future too much. We're not at a point of thinking through what that would be. We've obviously got a move to BBC One so we’ll see how that goes and how the show performs. It's not anything we know right now,” Simon’s fellow writer Gregor Sharp revealed last year.

As for Doon, after the season seven finale, the actress wrote on Instagram: “Sad to see Two Doors Down ending for now due to the tragic death of our great writer Simon Carlyle. We love and miss him but what a legacy he has left, incredible man, incredible talent and valued friend.”