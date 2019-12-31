Double celebrations: Michelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail and they're expecting their first child

Kail, director of Hamilton, and Michelle were recently spotted in London, walking hand in hand, where the actress was shooting for Venom 2.

Michelle Williams is on cloud nine. The four-time Oscar nominee is ending 2019 on a joyful note as she is engaged and expecting. Yes, you heard that right! According to a latest report in People, the Emmy-winning actress is engaged to film and theatre director Thomas Kail and the couple are also expecting their first child together, a source confirmed to the publication. Kail, director of Hamilton, and Michelle were recently spotted in London, walking hand in hand, where the actress was shooting for Venom 2.

She was also spotted buying baby clothes at a maternity store in Kensington. The source added that Williams’ daughter Matilda, 14, played matchmaker. Kail and Williams have also worked together in the past. He directed her in the drama Fosse/Verdon, for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress.

Michelle shares Matilda with her late husband and actor Heath Ledger who died in 2008. Despite Ledger's sudden loss, the actress has maintained that she hasn't given up on love. In an earlier interview to Vanity Fair in 2018, Williams had said, "I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’" While she rarely discusses her personal life, Michelle added, "Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love."

Michelle Williams' rep hasn't yet confirmed the news. Irrespective, congrats on the engagement.

