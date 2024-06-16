Doubling Down With The Derricos' Stars Deon And Karen Derrico Announce Divorce; Share Custody Of 13 Minor Children

Deon and Karen Derrico, stars of the TLC series Doubling Down with the Derricos, have announced their divorce. The couple, who have shared the ups and downs of raising their 14 children on television, officially ended their marriage on June 6, only two days after filing for divorce on June 4. According to TMZ, they have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children.

Custody and financial arrangements

According to TMZ, Deon and Karen Derrico will share custody of their children, including Derrick, 13, 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 10-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 6-year-old twins Diez and Dior, and 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver. Their eldest daughter, Darian, is 18 years old and is not included in the custody arrangement.

As part of the settlement, Deon will pay $1,166 in child support per month, while Karen will pay for the children's medical insurance. Karen has decided to keep the last name Derrico because she has not requested that her maiden name be restored.

TLC show and family dynamics

The Derricos have documented their large family's life on TLC's Doubling Down with the Derricos, giving viewers an inside look at their daily routines, celebrations, and the unique challenges of raising such a large family. The show has been praised for its heartfelt depiction of family life and the Derricos' close relationship.

This season, the show has focused on the couple's search for a new home, which has been a time-consuming and stressful process that has reportedly tested their marriage. According to an official description, "The Derricos' search for a new house has been a forever process and is putting a strain on Deon and Karen's marriage."

Future of the series

The divorce announcement comes just two weeks before the season 5 finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, which will air on July 2. Fans are curious about how the separation will affect the series' future, as well as whether the show will continue to follow the Derrico family in their new chapter.

The couple married in 2005 and have shared many challenges and joys, which have been well documented on their TLC series. Despite their separation, Deon and Karen are still committed to co-parenting their children and ensuring their well-being.

