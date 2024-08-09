Doug Liman Says He Felt Like 'A Marriage Counselor' For Casey Affleck And Matt Damon While Filming The Instigators

Doug Liman recently shared what it was like to collaborate with Matt Damon again for his latest heist comedy film, The Instigators, after their work together on the 2002 film The Bourne Identity. Damon is starring as Rory alongside his co-star Casey Affleck, who depicts the role of Cobby.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Doug Liman revealed that Matt Damon always felt like a "family or a like a brother to him," noting that he didn't know the Affleck brothers, referring to Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck, who are Damon's longtime friends. He explained that when he joined The Instigators, it felt like "meeting the in-laws" and the rest of Damon's family, which he found to be a crazy experience, but in the "best possible way."

The director further mentioned that everyone involved in the project helped contribute to the story, and they constantly challenged each other, "trying to make the best possible movie [they] can make." Liman recalled a specific moment when they were all taking turns editing the script and described how the script was passed back and forth between the co-stars, noting that there was a scene where Affleck had a long monologue, and Damon would edit it to make it "shorter," and then "we'd give it to Casey, and Casey would make the monologue longer."

The Road House movie director added that he realized he was getting caught up in some "family dynamics" that had nothing to do with the film, and since he had known the Last Duel movie actor for a long time, he approached him first, "I was like, 'Matt, just don't touch the scene anymore."

He said whatever he and Casey were doing was because of their "history," noting that he told the Oppenheimer actor to let his co-star "do what he wants to do." Doug Liman then quipped that because of this, he felt like a "marriage counselor" for them, adding that it was like when you meet the "in-laws as an outsider," you can see the deep, long-standing friendship between them.

The director said that fans can expect to see some "great stuff" in the film, like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's "chemistry," noting that you can't "make that up, and they genuinely love each other."

Meanwhile, Doug Liman's The Instigators is now available to stream on Apple TV+. It follows Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck), a father and an ex-con, who team up to pull off a robbery from a corrupt politician. However, as their heist goes wrong, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join them in an escape through the city, where they both must put aside their differences and "work together to evade capture—or worse."