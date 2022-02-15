Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer: The Crawleys and their beloved staff members return for another adventure

The new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era has arrived, and we now have some additional narrative tidbits for the sequel. Following the success of the 2019 film, the popular television series is continuing to live on in the form of movies.

Downton Abbey: A New Era reintroduces several of the original cast members as well as a few newbies. Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Nathalie Baye, and Laura Haddock are among the newcomers to the Crawley family for this new adventure. According to the debut Downton Abbey: A New Era teaser, the plot will focus in part on an unexpected purchase for the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith): A home in France bequeathed to her by a guy she used to know. In addition, another wedding will take place at Downton in A New Era, when Tom Branson (Allen Leech) marries Lucy Tuppence Middleton).

Downton Abbey: A New Era fans can now discover more about the film thanks to the release of a new trailer from Focus Features. It provides further information about the overarching narrative, indicates the roles that the newcomers will play, and concludes with a memorable joke from the Dowager herself. Take a look at it below.

The teaser for A New Era concentrates on two key themes: the Dowager's mystery history and the film that will be filming at Downton Abbey. In terms of the latter, here is where the majority of the new characters appear. Dancy is the producer and director of a picture that intends to utilise Downton Abbey as its setting, and Haddock and West star. Unsurprisingly, the film generates quite a commotion among the Downton Abbey inhabitants, with some responding more favourably than others. It seems like A New Era will live up to its name as the characters are once again forced to face changing circumstances, this time via the growth of entertainment.

ALSO READ:Downton Abbey Trailer: Maggie Smith's 'mysterious past' makes way for a magical new beginning