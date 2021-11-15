Downton Abbey Trailer: Maggie Smith's 'mysterious past' makes way for a magical new beginning

Downton Abbey has released its first teaser trailer starring Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham. In the new video, Smith shares a piece of rather unexpected news with the Crawley family which brings them to realize that Smith has a large estate in the South of France!

The original cast from the 2019 movie will return for the sequel including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter. Some newcomers have also been added to the cast list - Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

The new trailer begins with the pomp and vigour that the Crawley family are always a part of, however, the Countess of Grantham's brand new information takes everyone aback. "Years ago, before you were born, I met a man," she declares, leaving everyone else in utter shock. "And now, I've come into the possession of a villa, in the South of France," the Countess notes, as her family finds it hard to believe her.

The trailer then shows some of the glitzy events that the Crawley family have been attending, including a wedding. "And with that, I would say, good night. And leave you to discuss my mysterious past," Smith jokingly adds, as the teaser transitions into the ending credits.

The Downton Abbey series has previously earned 69 Emmy nominations and won 15 of them. Smith won three acting awards and the show had also taken home the Outstanding Miniseries or Movie award, along with awards in hair, production design, music composition, directing, writing, cinematography, and costumes departments.

