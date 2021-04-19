Downtown Abbey 2 CONFIRMED; Makers to introduce FOUR new characters in the upcoming feature

It was recently confirmed that Downtown Abbey will be returning with a sequel! And the release of the upcoming feature is in this year itself!

After much anticipation, we have some good news for Downton Abbey fans! The popular franchise will officially get another movie and will be released in just a few months! The original cast is all returning for the new film, set to be released on December 22, 2021. Production began last week and will continue for the next several weeks.

As if this wasn’t enough, four new stars will also be joining the cast for the film this year! Dominic West, Laura Haddock, Hugh Dancy and Nathalie Bays will all be joining the upcoming feature! Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, said in a press release via People magazine, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement, “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”

If you didnt know, the Michael Engler-directed Downton Abbey movie, which featured a majority of its original television cast, brought over USD 41 million worldwide, bringing the overall tally to USD 61.8 million. The 2019 Downton Abbey movie centred back on the Crawleys as they prepared for the most important moment of their lives: A royal visit from the king and queen of England.

ALSO READ: Downton Abbey: The film makes an unexpected Harry Potter reunion with actors Maggie Smith & Imelda Stanton

Credits :People magazine

Share your comment ×