Downtown Abbey Star Joanne Froggatt Reveals She Is Expecting First Child; DEETS

Joanne Froggatt is a soon-to-be mama. Best known for her role as Anna Bates in Downtown Abbey, the actor debuted her baby bump on the red carpet this week. The Golden Globe-winning star confirmed that she is expecting her first child during the public event.

The news comes four years after her separation from husband James Cannon but Froggatt’s optimistic approach to life had kept her going. While the star did not officially announce her pregnancy, her beaming smile on the red carpet said it all.

Joanne Froggatt is pregnant with first child

Downtown Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt walked in flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet during the 2024 Into Film Awards taking place at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. The appearance on Tuesday, June 25, confirmed that the British star, 43, is expecting her first child as she cradled her belly while posing for photos at the event.

The Emmy-nominated star donned a lovely thin-strapped scarlet mini dress with a long train and paired it with matching satin scarlet heels. Froggatt styled her blonde hair down in a straight look and with minimal accessories. All eyes were on her as the actress posed gracefully showing off her baby bump.

Later, she presented the award for Best Animation- 12 and Over, alongside Heartstopper’s Tobie Donovan.

The Liar star briefly opened up about her pregnancy experience while talking to Metro during a red-carpet interview. She said it felt “great” to have the “bump’s first official outing” and marked it as a lovely experience. Froggatt also shared that celebrating young people and their talents seemed like the “appropriate” opportunity to debut her baby bump.

Joanne Froggatt once reflected on being a future mother

Soon after her separation from her husband of seven years, James Cannon in February 2020, Froggatt reflected on being a mother sometime in the future. She explained that she was looking forward to the future and embracing whatever life had in store for her, regardless of the situation, per The Telegraph.

Speaking of being a mother, Froggatt said at that time, “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.”

Then, the actor hit another personal milestone by entering her 40s but seemed to have had different plans earlier in life. “I thought I’d win an Oscar, be married with three kids and living in Hollywood,” Froggatt said of entering her 40s. But she clarified it as a mere teenage dream that did not “work out the way” she had expected it to be in reality.

Amid her pregnancy news, Focus Features confirmed in May that the star is set to return as Anna Bates in the ITV period drama’s third Downtown Abbey film.

Fan-favorite cast members like Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Alessandro Nivola, and others, will also reprise their roles in the upcoming movie that is being kept under wraps at the moment.

Star Imelda Stanton spilled that after 2019’s Downtown Abbey and 2022’s Downtown Abbey: A New Era, the third film will be the final one, per People.

