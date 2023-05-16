Doyle Brunson 'Godfather of Poker' passes away at 89; family confirms

Doyle Brunson, an influential poker player of all time who etched his name in poker history, passed away on Sunday, May 15. He was 89. Brunson, known as the ‘Godfather of Poker’ was a trailblazer, a relentless opponent, and a cherished representative of the game whose legacy will be remembered always. With his tremendous experience and strategic genius, Brunson raised poker to an unattainable level.

The family of the two-time poker champion confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

The public has not yet been informed of Brunson’s immediate cause of death. The Poker icon is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Pam, and son Todd.

A glimpse into Doyle Brunson’s life and career

Born in Longworth, Texas, Brunson chose to attend Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, despite obtaining multiple scholarship offers. The Minneapolis Lakers expressed their interest in Brunson but a serious knee injury ended his aspirations of playing in the NBA.

The Godfather of Poker and ‘Texas Dolly’ Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker games. He also won several accolades, including the world titles in 1976 and 1977, and in 1988. He was admitted into the Poker Hall of Fame at the age of 54. During his career, he earned more than $6 million in live winnings. In 1979, he published a book named Super System, one of the earliest books to discuss poker strategy.

ALSO READ: How did Kyle Jacobs die? Autopsy reveals cause of death