Dr. Dre Shares Updates On New Album With Snoop Dogg, Says ‘Call This One Missionary’

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's collaborations have defined an era of West Coast hip-hop. From their iconic partnership on The Chronic to the classic Doggystyle, their work together has been influential and groundbreaking. Their seamless chemistry and innovative sound have produced timeless hits like Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang and Still D.R.E. Now, as they prepare to reunite for their first album together since Doggystyle, Dr. Dre humorously reveals that it will be called Missionary, teasing fans with anticipation for their next musical venture.

Dr. Dre shares NSFW name of first album with Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre made a remarkable return to late-night television after a three-decade hiatus, gracing the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Accompanied by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, both long-standing collaborators and close friends, the trio celebrated Dre's milestone achievement. Notably absent was Eminem, another pivotal figure in Dre's career, who had joined in honoring him earlier at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

During his appearance, Dre reflected on his career, highlighting, “I’ve never found an artist from a demo tape other than Snoop and Eminem.” Moreover, Eminem revealed that back in 2022, Dre’s hospital stay after he suffered a brain aneurysm in 2021 is what led him and Snoop Dogg to end their feud.

In a lighthearted moment, Dre and Snoop Dogg teased their upcoming collaborative project on Kimmel's show, marking their first joint album since Snoop Dogg's debut release in 1993. With humor, Dre announced the album's title, “The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it, and call this one Missionary,” eliciting laughter from both the host and the audience. Snoop Dogg further disclosed,” Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.”

Dr. Dre reveals new project from Eminem

In a flurry of announcements, Dre shared exciting news about Eminem's upcoming project during the interview. He said, “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year. And I actually talked to him and he said it's OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”

Despite his collaborative efforts with Eminem on the album, Dre admitted to being kept in suspense along with everyone else. He emphasized, “[Eminem] holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t even heard everything, I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

As 50 Cent joined the stage, the trio delved into light-hearted banter, reminiscing on memorable moments such as 50 Cent's iconic upside-down Super Bowl performance. They also playfully teased 50 Cent about his purported two-month-long abstinence, a claim met with scepticism by Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Their conversation then shifted to Dre's discerning ear and his reputation for being brutally honest when critiquing music. Snoop Dogg openly admitted, “He’s brutally honest,” as Dre chimed in, “Yes, I am brutally honest.”

Reflecting on his role as a discerning critic, Dre emphasized,” Isn’t that what you want?”

Dr. Dre was honored with his own star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. The co-founder of N.W.A and a trailblazer in gangsta rap, Dre was joined at the ceremony by three esteemed collaborators: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. These iconic artists, who also shared the stage with Dre during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, stood by his side as he received this monumental accolade.

