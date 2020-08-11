Dr Phil celebrates son Jordan McGraw & Morgan Stewart’s pregnancy news: Another grandbaby, yay

  1. Home
Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart recently announced that they are pregnant and looking forward to welcoming their baby girl soon. Jordan’s father and talk show host Dr Phil expressed his excitement over the news via Twitter. Scroll down for details.
Newly engaged TV personality Morgan Stewart and fiance--singer Jordan McGraw are going to be parents! The 31-year-old Nightly Pop host and the 34-year-old musician announced the exciting news on Monday, revealing that they are expecting their first child together. The engaged couple both shared a video on Instagram from their gender reveal celebration, revealing that they’re going to have a baby girl. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” Morgan captioned her post, while Jordan wrote, “Been working on my dad jokes for years” along with his post.

 

Back on the Fourth of July, Morgan and Jordan announced that they were engaged. It was first revealed back in March 2020 that Morgan and Jordan were dating. If you didn’t know, he is the son of Dr Phil McGraw. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upon receiving the news, Dr Phil also joined in the celebration and expressed his excitement. The 69-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate his son Jordan McGraw and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Morgan Stewart on their pregnancy. “We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter @jordanmcgraw @Morgan_Stewart @Robin_McGraw,” Dr Phil wrote along with a photo posing with wife Robin McGraw, Jordan, and Morgan.

Robin McGraw also wrote on her Twitter: It’s official!!! We’re having another grandbaby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan,” 

 

