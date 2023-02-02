Dr. Phil, popular US television talk show to come to an end after 21 seasons

Dr. Phil, the popular US talk show is finally coming to an end this year after completing 21 seasons. Dr. Phil McGraw dished out advice to individuals and families from different walks of life on his show, which became a regular on daytime television throughout the world. The talk show first started in 2002 and featured Dr.Phil with different guests every day, who came to him seeking advice for a range of problems. He would then give his opinion and counsel on topics like finances, marriage, addiction, weight, families, and more.

Dr. Phil issues statement about ending his show after 21 seasons Dr. Phil McGraw released a statement regarding what he feels about his show finally wrapping up. According to The Guardian, his statement read, “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television.” He continued, “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.” CBS sources informed Variety that McGraw took the decision to end production on the show.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more

Dr. Phil first became known to the general public when he first appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in the 1990s. The 72-year-old, who would then feature as a guest speaker on the show, soon became a household name for his straight-forward nature of sharing advice. His show, Dr. Phil, was reportedly first produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

Controversies and criticism around Dr. Phil Dr. Phil McGraw has a doctrate in clinical psychology. However, he has reportedly stopped renewing his license to practice since 2006. As per the Guardian, the show’s use of ‘psychology as entertainment’ has been subject to criticism from viewers. Some have also called out the way it treats mentally disturbed and vulnerable guests. For instance, in 2004, McGraw compared a nine-year-old boy to a serial killer, for which he received a lot of flak. The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill reportedly wrote to CBS quoting that Dr. Phil’s “conduct is serious enough to warrant investigation by a relevant board of licensure.” However, a spokesperson for the host said that the letter was “based on lack of information and inaccurate, inappropriate assumptions”.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bundchen to open up about her split with Tom Hardy soon: REPORTS

Another instance was in 2008, when Dr. Phil visited Britney Spears while she was being hospitalized for suffering a mental breakdown. They wanted to make an episode about the condition of her mental health. However, the special episode was eventually shelved after the singer’s family and mental health professionals criticized this attempt.

ALSO READ: Will Chris Pratt play Shazam after Zachary Levi's alleged firing by James Gunn over a controversial remark?