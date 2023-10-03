Dr. Stone Season 3: Cour 2 trailer brings back Senku's worst enemy; All we know so far

Dr. Stone, anime series has a fantasy story that blends nicely with the shounen genre, and some science with a pinch of human evolution. While it gained massive popularity it had three seasons so far and its spring anime season had New World's first half, and the anime took a break in the Summer 2023 season. However, with the newly released Cour 2 trailer, audiences get a glimpse at Senku's worst enemy.

Everything about Senku's worst enemy in Dr. Stone Season 3: Cour 2 trailer

While the story of Dr. Stone begins with an apocalyptic inciting incident one day in 21st-century Japan, the genius high schooler Senku Ishigami will face a high-tech villain the likes of which he's never seen before in the new season. The first two episodes of Season 3 showed what happens when Senku has no enemies or rivals which made him and his Kingdom of Science friends free to build and use new tech at their leisure, almost like slice-of-life shenanigans in the new Stone Age, but that couldn't last for long.

The villains returning for the second cour of New World will be Moz and Kirisame, who will serve as Senku's ultimate enemy. Minister Ibara and Senku will have to defeat them and discover the truth behind the petrification phenomenon. Senku Ishigami has awakened new allies in his bold quest to explore the world, and his crew arrived at a small island where his late astronaut father Byakuya had lived the rest of his days, finding valuable platinum along the way. In the past, the island has also been home to some brutal natives who have somehow weaponized the petrification phenomenon, ruled by a mysterious, unseen leader.

When will Dr. Stone New World Cour 2 be released?

As shown in the new trailer, a skilled warrior named Moz spearheaded Minister Ibara's efforts to capture Senku's ship and defeat the intruding Kingdom of Science, the audiences are excited to see how the stage is set for Fall 2023's second cour, when Senku will have his final showdown with Ibara.

According to Crunchyroll's official YouTube account, Dr. Stone New World Cour 2 will premiere on October 12th.

