Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12: Part 2 debuts new opening; Release date and what to expect next

The next part of Dr. Stone Season 3, New World, releases very soon, and the fans are excited to see what the next part of the season brings to the table. With the last episode leaving the story with a cliffhanger, much and more is coming to the screens. Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12 is in line with a final release date very soon. Here is everything that we know about the next one so far!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12: New opening theme out; what to expect next

The Fall premiere of the new part brings to excitement to the floors. Starting with the debut of the new opening theme. This is a brand new opening theme, titled Haruka, performed by Ryujin Kiyoshi. On the other hand, the story has a lot to explore. Here, Kohaku located the capsule beneath the citadel's large tree, encased in unbreakable concrete. Senku ingeniously devised a plan, sending a silent bomb made from expanding plaster to crack the concrete.

While on the mission, Kohaku accidentally shattered a glass bottle, revealing mostly gold dust. However, Senku uncovered a valuable find—an entire test tube of pure platinum, collected over decades by his father, Byakuya. Determined not to squander it, Senku aimed to use the platinum for producing nitric acid. Meanwhile, an intruder, Ibara, discovered the Soyuz spacecraft, signaling potential trouble.

Senku's top priority became rescuing his petrified friends on the Perseus. The title of the 12th episode is 'The Kingdom of Science Strikes Back.' As the title suggests, fans can expect to see Senku and his team finding a way to spot the trouble and bring in a solution.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12: Release date

The second part begins on October 12, 2023, as confirmed by Anime News Network. The PV confirmed the news of it's comeback in the fall slate. All episodes of the season are available to watch on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

