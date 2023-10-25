Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 14: Deal Game begins; here's everything to know

A deal game seems to be beginning in the next outing. In line with a final release date for the week of Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 14. The entry of Medusa was something that brought an amazing twist to the story. The episode ultimately came to an end with Senku coming to know about what the mythical interpretations and significance of a Medusa truly are. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode so far!

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 14: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

In the last episode, Taiju went freediving to rescue petrified statues. With Kaseki and Senku's help, they made a drone propeller from feathers covered in plastic on a fidget spinner. Taiju found all the statues, even an extra one petrified for years. In the citadel, Ginro was picked to marry the Master. Accused by Moz, Kohaku faced suspicion. To protect herself, Ginro used a gas bomb created by Senku.

In the Master's room, Ginro met Ibara, who insisted on strange customs. Kohaku fought Moz, while Ginro used gas to confuse Ibara. They discovered the Master had been petrified, letting Ibara rule secretly. Ginro revealed the Master's true identity as Soyuz's father. Kohaku sacrificed herself to save them, recognizing the weapon as a scientific device, the "Medusa," from Senku's story.

The title of the upcoming episode will be 'Deal Game, Test of Wit.' This is where the story will follow the sacrifice of Kohaku and look at the next step of the plan. A deal might come through to save Kohaku from this and find a position where everyone is in a winning position.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 14: Release date and where to watch

The next episode is set to bring a lot of action and adventure to the screens. The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule on Crunchyroll is October 26, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates from the world of anime and manga.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Spoilers from the manga; everything we know so far