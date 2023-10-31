Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 15: Spoilers from manga; Release date, where to watch and more
The upcoming episode of Dr. Stone focuses on Moz's plan to end the surrounding chaos. Spoilers for the episode reveal:
Moz was planning to end the chaos by taking matters into his own hands. This is the very plan that will be carried out in the next episode of Dr. Stone, Season 3 Episode 15. Here is everything we know about the next episode and its spoilers. Read on.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 15: Release date and where to watch
The final release date of the next episode of Dr. Stone is November 2, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. The date and time are as follows in various regions.
- Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Central European Time: 2 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Indian Standard Time: 7 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time: 11 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023
Spoilers from the manga
The next episode is to take up plot from Chapter 124 of the manga. Here, the chapter titled 'Inventions of God and Devils,' follows Moz forming an alliance with the Kingdom of Science. The fight will persist for some time only to see Moz as the winner in the end. But Senku will surely fear that Moz might become too powerful after owning the Petrification Weapon. As a result of this, he prepares a new non-lethal handgun.
After the dust has settled, the team will resume reviving their petrified teammates and restoring their friends. Chrome will then discover gyroscopic drone stabilization. As the final confrontation looms, the Kingdom of Science, wearing hoods, will also prepare for battle on the beach.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 15: Previous episode recap
The title of the last episode of Dr. Stone was 'Deal Game, Test of Wit.' In this episode, Senku started formulating a plan to revive most of his teammates. He heard the news that Kohaku and Ginro had also been petrified. The plan included using the Medusa device. However, due to the range of the machine, there was the fear that it could backfire on the user itself.
Thus, Kirisame was given the work of operating the machine, confirming that Ibara was an evil man. As the story progresses, Moz enters the room, instantaneously decoding that Kohaku and Ginro knew about Ibara. At the conclusion of the episode, Moz had finalized his scheme to battle Ibara and obtain the Medusa. Ultimately, he prepared to carry out this plan covertly in disguise.
