Dragon Ball reveals copying THIS One Piece character into the story; Here's why

This week was all about the collaborative effort by Naruto and One Piece in breaking all the readership records for MangaPlus. Well, it turns out that it is now time for One Piece to collaborate with Dragon Ball for something surprising. This week saw the monthly release of the new DBS chapter. And there was a certain plot event in the chapter that has got the fans talking about One Piece once again. So, what is the 'copying' feud all about? Here is everything to know about this quirky collaboration.

What is the collaboration about?

In a surprising twist, Dragon Ball's Krillin has shown his love for another iconic anime series – One Piece! Dragon Ball, known as one of the most influential anime and manga franchises, has now given a nod to the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew. In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super titled 'The Ultimate Teacher and Pupil,' Krillin, one of the original Z-Fighters, was caught sporting a cool One Piece shirt. The shirt features the word 'One' followed by the peace sign, cleverly hinting at his love for the grand world of pirates. This delightful Easter egg was drawn by artist Toyotarou and tucked away for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

One Piece and Dragon Ball history

Well, Dragon Ball certainly did not copy the entire character into the story. But featuring One Piece in it has become a talking point for the internet. This isn't the first time these two worlds have collided – about a decade ago, Goku from Dragon Ball and Luffy from One Piece joined forces in a crossover episode, along with characters from the series Toriko. It was a legendary tournament involving a sizzling piece of meat called the Carat Sizzled Cattle. Krillin's unexpected fandom has sparked excitement among fans of both series. With this, the fans are now hoping to see a crossover once again. Luffy is currently enjoying the adventure of his life, battling his enemies. And DBS continues to play around the Super Hero Arc. The ending of both these arcs might have space for a new collaboration. Right now, the future seems uncertain. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

