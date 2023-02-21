Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90: Witness the iconic end to Dr. Hedo with new twists. Here is everything you need to know about it

The manga's long-awaited rendezvous between Trunks and Goten and Dr. Hedo, who has been stalking Saiyaman X-1 and X-2, ultimately took place with the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 90. Fans also got to watch Mai in action as she hatched a plan to take down the scientist with some assistance from Krillin.

Readers watched in chapter 89 how Trunks and Goten vanquished the enemy Android, acting as students, with ease. The chapter has just the right amount of action, explanation, and lighthearted humour for fans to appreciate.

The first scene of Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 saw Krillin discovering the zombies Dr. Hedo had hired to work for him. Even Mai was in contact with the former during his inquiry.

To hide how far he resided, it was disclosed elsewhere that Goten used to take the bus a few stops from school. Due to his relationship with Trunks, Goten's friend Fyler asked him for a favour on the way to school. Beta No. 7m, another of Dr. Hedo's androids, then launched an attack on their bus, but Goten was able to stop him by disguising himself as Saiyaman X-2.

The ending plot twist: "Without spoliers"

As viewers are excited to see how the end will be justified as it is interlinked to so many categories. Mai ultimately learned Saiyaman X-1 and X-2's true identities in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90, after which she agreed to Trunks's invitation to a date. Consequently, their dates could be covered in a future trunk-focused chapter. Dr. Hedo, meanwhile, was still adamant about creating the strongest android and was willing to bend some laws to get there. And it will now be interesting for the audience to learn about this conclusion.as they have been waiting to see how it will result in.