Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Spoilers: Gohan's grim defeat; Release date, where to read, plot and more

It is that time of the month when fans buckle up for the newest chapter of DBS. One month's worth of wait is finally reaping joy as the Orange Piccolo's new transformation nears release. The Super Hero arc turned out to be more fantastic than the fans had been anticipating it to be. So far, the fight between Orange Piccolo and Gamma 1 and 2 is ongoing and the two sides are leveling up with each move. In such a case, Piccolo would have to come up with a move that he has never tried before. Without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96, and its spoilers.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 spoilers: What to expect next?

The last chapter saw two fights transpiring at the same time. On one side was Gohan and Gamma 1, and on the other side was Piccolo and Gamma 2. At the beginning of the battle, it seemed like Gohan would be able to unlock his powers and defeat the Android. But it turned out that both the robots were built in such a way that they could judge and anticipate their moves of their and also replicate the same moves. Toward the end of the chapter, we see that Shenron has good news for them. He tells Piccolo that he has been given a stronger boost than he thought. This means that Piccolo is about to transform into a stronger being very soon.

The spoilers of the next chapter suggest that the new one will be dealing with the transformation of Piccolo into Orange Piccolo. This can be termed as a beast version of the man. And with this inflated power, he would be able to take on both the Androids at the same time. While defeating them would still be difficult, this sure would bring them down so that Gohan can make the next move to save his daughter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96: Release date and where to read

As of the time of writing, the makers have not mentioned any break in the release of the next chapter. Thus, the final release date of the next DBS chapter is August 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available on the official pages of Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shonen. We will be sure to update this section as per relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

