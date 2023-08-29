Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97: All Saiyans assemble! Release date, where to read, plot and more

With the release of the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, a lot of chaos is yet to transpire in the story to come forth. Right now, almost all of the characters are lining up to come out and help out their family members. Trunks and Bulma showed up. However, what is more interesting is that they are ready to fight even at such a crucial moment. So, what is to transpire in the story forth? Here is everything to know about the recap and the new chapter.

Previous chapter recap

Trunks is surprised when Bulma reveals that Piccolo is fighting androids and knows about Hedo creating them. Trunks admits that he and Goten encountered Hedo's creations before. He worries about Piccolo's safety as the androids they face are strong. Bulma questions why Trunks kept this secret.

Piccolo, powered up, defeats Gamma 2 with ease. Pan takes down Red Ribbon soldiers, causing Magenta and Carmine to retreat. Carmine shoots at Pan but misses. The androids realize they've been tricked and stop fighting Gohan and Piccolo. Magenta tries to awaken Cell Max, but Hedo intervenes. Magenta is fatally poisoned by Hachimaru, while Cell Max breaks free.

Bulma brings backup including Trunks, Goten, Krillin, and Android 18. Piccolo's new form is named "Orange Piccolo." Cell Max emerges as a massive red creature. The Gammas are overpowered, and Trunks and Goten transform into Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 to join the battle. With this, the new chapter brings out a new fight between the androids and heroes.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 will on the 20th of the next month. That is September 20, 2023. As for the spoilers, the plot details of the new outing will be out a week before the release. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and Shonen. We will be sure to update this section with updates as they come. All updates on the matter will be given away right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

