Dragon Ball Super: Goku LOSES to Vegeta's new form; Here's what the manga proved

Goku and Vegeta are the two iconic characters in the Dragon Ball series created by Akira Toriyama. Goku, the protagonist and a Saiyan with a pure heart, is popularly known for his insatiable appetite and relentless pursuit of martial arts mastery. On the other hand, Vegeta, initially a fierce rival, is also a Saiyan prince with a proud and competitive nature. Over the series, the duo evolve from adversaries to allies, contributing their immense power to protect Earth from powerful foes and participating in epic battles, defining the essence of the Dragon Ball series.

Vegeta’s Ultra Ego shows his superior power

In the Dragon Ball story, Granolah is said to be the strongest fighter in the universe. But Vegeta, with his experience and skills, keeps fighting despite being at a disadvantage. He makes a point that titles like "strongest" and "second strongest" only matter for a moment, and a battle isn't just about who's ranked higher, as per ScreenRant.

When things get tough, Vegeta taps into a new power called Ultra Ego. This power is fueled by his love for battle and his ego. With Ultra Ego, Vegeta starts dominating Granolah. Interestingly, when Vegeta takes hits from Granolah, he actually gets stronger over time, which is different from Goku's Ultra Instinct which weakens over time.

Vegeta even gets hit by the same move that knocked out Goku when he was using Ultra Instinct. But unlike Goku, Vegeta bounces back quickly and keeps on fighting. This shows that Vegeta can put up a longer and tougher fight against Granolah than Goku did.

Is Ultra Ego stronger than True Ultra Instinct?

Ultra Ego and True Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball are very different abilities. Ultra Ego is all about getting stronger the longer a fight goes on, and it doesn't care if the user gets hurt in the process. It's like a power boost that comes from taking damage.

On the other hand, True Ultra Instinct is a bit more complex. It lets Goku react and defend really well without letting his emotions get in the way. It's not just about hitting hard; it's also about dodging and protecting himself automatically.

So, if we're talking about which one is stronger in terms of pure power, Ultra Ego wins. But True Ultra Instinct has other useful tricks up its sleeve, making it a valuable ability in different ways during a fight.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Spoilers: Gohan's grim defeat; Where to read, plot and more