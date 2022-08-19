Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO to get Hindi theatrical release for anime fans across India

It's happy news for Indian anime fans! On Friday, Sony announced that the popular movie instalment Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO is set to be dubbed and launched in Hindi across Indian theatres. A film from the franchise will be dubbed in Hindi for the first time and make a theatrical release in India. It is set to premiere on August 26.

The Dragon Ball franchise has been a long-known franchise in the country. With fans spread all over the country, the initiative by Crunchyroll and Sony is good news for anime fans all over India. Previously many anime films have made a theatrical release in India but none have ever gone mainstream with their Hindi dubbing. This new change can prove to be a big step in making anime go mainstream in India and not just be limited to those who either know how to read English subtitles or listen to English dubbing.

In a bid to ensure wider presence for the movie, Sony is going all out to release Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO across 500 screens in the country with the voice cast including Sanchit Wartak (Son Gohan), Ankur Jhaveri (Son Goku), Rajashrie Sharma (Son Goten, Bulma), Shailendra Pandey (Piccolo), Prasad Barve (Vegeta), Mayur Vyas (Krillin), Anshul Saxena (Trunks) and more.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

