Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review: A nostalgic ride with callbacks and action that make it a worthy watch

Despite the fact that Dragon Ball has been a massive franchise that has continued to give fans reasons to keep themselves invested in it, there are also those fans who grew up watching the cartoons and reading the comic books but have lost touch over time and the new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero offers brilliant fan service to them. The film promises to infuse enough nostalgia for one to thoroughly enjoy this adventure despite the major change that the film is first in its franchise to be produced mainly using 3D animation. Even though it may take a while to get used to it, the film has a great storyline to get you on board for it quicker than you would think.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gives a surprisingly fresh approach to its characters, something that fans had been looking forward to for a long, especially when it comes to the character of Gohan. After having been reduced to being a character who has been on the sidelines for the majority of the time, the best part about this film is probably that it gives Goku and Vegeta much less screen time and it's for the good. The film also manages to capture the Piccolo-Gohan relationship with an amazing eye as we get to see Piccolo's paternal relationship with Gohan, not to mention the bond he shares with Gohan's daughter Pan.

A franchise like Dragon Ball has managed to evolve impressively well and hence the fan expectations have only increased with each outing. After Dragon Ball Super: Broly showed us a different side of the fan favourite character, the new film also continues to take a similar route as it puts Gohan's character in the spotlight as well as brings a villain with a strong connection to the franchise's past that serves as a massive callback to those who have grown up in the Dragon Ball universe.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero begins with a re-introduction of the Red Ribbon Army. Yes, the same one that was defeated by Gohan’s biological father Goku back in the 1980s. Now functioning under the name of "Red Pharmaceuticals" under Commander Red's son, Magenta who is now recruiting Gero’s genius grandson Hedo to help fulfil his father's dream of taking over the world. After walking out of prison, Hedo is recruited by Magenta, the former who is interested in merely getting the resources to build his experimental lab. Unaware of the comeback that the Red Ribbon Army is about to make, Piccolo is in the middle of training Gohan's daughter Pan, while also being a tad pushy towards Gohan to continue to practise his skills while he has been busy with academic work and hasn't possibly worn his gi since long. With Hedo designing two new androids, Gama 1 and 2, it's a showdown waiting to happen as they first approach Piccolo. The movie further also sees the comeback of characters such as Bulma, Whis, and Beerus among others.

The film also consists of a perfect mix when it comes to humour and action. From energy blasts and mid-air battles that have been synonymous with the franchise. Piccolo's personality explored during his non-warrior phase versus the other side is beyond impressive and it's particularly sweet to his bond with Pan as he takes the position of the surrogate grandfather to her instead of Goku. In terms of Gohan as well, the trust shared between Piccolo and him is explored well, particularly during the key fight scenes where the former pushes his student to achieve his highest potential.

The 3D animation despite its novelty seems to settle after a while as you get drawn into the story. It particularly looks good in the fight scenes, especially the ones towards the end involving Cell Max. The sound effects also work well, mainly in the lighter exchanges and the banter that happens between Piccolo and Gamma 2, who has a lot of witty comebacks. As for the voice acting, having watched the English dub version, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo, Zeno Robinson as Gama 2, Zach Aguilar certainly do a fine job. Kyle Herbert makes a spectacular return to voice Gohan.

Director Tetsuro Kodama who also worked on Dragon Ball Super manages to bridge the gap perfectly for both longtime fans as well as any new viewer to make this film a fun adventure watch. Gohan's re-emergence, Magenta who is almost a reminder of what Lex Luthor is in the DC universe are the elements that make the storyline exciting combined with the Oreo-eating inventor of androids, Hedo. The film's introductory scene in 2D animation that takes us back through the history of the Red Ribbon Army and Goku is impressive.

Overall, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a film that seems to have enough elements to entice fans of the franchise to enjoy it with all its nostalgia. The film successfully patches together its past and future through characters that have been fan favourites in a skilful manner and its joyous to enjoy it on the big screen.