Drake addresses 'devastating' Astroworld tragedy; Pledges to be of service in any way he can

Drake broke his silence on the Astroworld festival tragedy as the rapper took to Instagram to release a statement on the same. While sending out his prayers to the friends and families of the victims who died at the Houston festival owing to crowd surge, Drake mentioned that the social media platform seemed inappropriate for him to express his true grief. The rapper was among the performers at the festival.

Taking to Instagram, Drake expressed his devastation over the tragic incident that left eight people dead and wrote, "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all."

Take a look at Drake's statement here:

While several lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, during whose show the tragic deaths happened, a concertgoer has also filed a lawsuit against Drake along with Scott for inciting "crowd mayhem" at the event. While the rapper didn't respond to the lawsuit, Drake made his first statement relating to the incident through his Instagram post on November 9, 2021.

Prior to Drake, Kardashian-Jenner family members including, Kim and Kendall also shared statements relating to the incident. Both Kim and Kendall sent their thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.

