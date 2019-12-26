Drake addresses feud with Kanye West, says he is not willing to talk to him

Drake recently opened up about his feud with Kanye West and mentioned that he is not willing to talk to him. Read on to know more.

Drake and Kanye are not going to reconcile any time soon, and Drake is very clear about that. The Canadian Rapper, during a recent interview, opened up about his beef with the Ye and mentioned that he is not interested in talking their differences out. Drake is closing the year on a high note after recently purchased his ultimate dream home. In addition to this, the artist recently dropped his track "War" off of El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, and it received an amazing response from his fans and listeners.

Recently, Drake sat down for Rap Radar and reflected on various aspects of his career. During the interaction, the rapper admitted that during his rise, he did have extravagant dreams but never thought he would be this successful. Drake is currently one of the top-earning and most sought after rappers in the world. During the interview, he also discussed his feud with Ye. The two rappers are currently not on talking terms and have dissed each other, time and again, via their raps and lyrics.

Talking about Jesus is Born artist, the rapper clearly mentioned that no matter how many times Kanye expresses his love and admiration for him, he would not try to fix things up. “I can never, ever, ever, ever turn my back on the things that I've said about him in a positive light and I still feel all those same things,” the rapper said. Sating that while he was a huge Kanye fan once, the two have personal issues now. When asked if he would be open to talking to Kanye, the rapper instantly rejected the idea, stating that the problem is not on his end.

It’s not the Kanye, Drake is just not in the mood to patch things up with any of his rival rappers. During the interaction, the rapper also asserted that he is not up to sorting things out with Pusha-T either. Taking about his differences with Pusha-T, Drake said that he is in “no desire to mend anything with that person” and that the situation has reached a point where there is no turning back.

