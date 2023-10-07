Drake addresses 'weirdos' discussing his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown in latest track Another Late Night

Drake has addressed the "weirdos" in his comments section through his music, which alludes to his past friendship with the Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. The two made headlines several years ago due to their friendship when they were texting each other and a lot of people had raised eyebrows concerning the significant difference between the ages of the two artists.

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, is brought up in the track Another Late Night which is featured toward the end of the 23-song album For All the Dogs. Their friendship stirred controversy in the past due to the vast age gap. Brown responded to the scrutiny in 2018, describing it as "weird" that people chose to make their friendship a headline instead of focusing on more substantial issues.

In Another Late Night, Drake says the same thing as Brown by addressing the "weirdos" in the comments section who discuss Millie Bobby Brown.

Drake's track

Here are the lyrics from Drake's track that talks about Millie Bobby Brown

"My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy

Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look

Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'

Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes

Open up that shit, it's jaw droppin', really shockin', ayy

I ain't pretty flacko, bitch, this shit get really rocky, ayy"

Drake's lyrics often generate a lot of attention, and Another Late Night' is no exception. The track not only delves into his connection with Millie Bobby Brown but also contributes to the ongoing discussion surrounding his music.

