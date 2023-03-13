Drake and 21 Savage announce dates for 2023 It's All Blur tour, here's everything you need to know

Drake is coming guys. The Hotline Bling rapper is set to have a tour called “It’s A Blur” starting June 2023. The singer has confirmed the news of his first big tour in five years. A 29-date North American Tour has been announced by Drake along with ‘21 savages’. In the past five years, the singer has released four albums, including his latest album, “Her Loss,” which was released on November 4, 2022. The rapper collaborated with 21 savages for this album. The album received widespread praise and featured at the top of the Billboard 200, selling 404,000 copies in its first week.

When will the tour start?

The tour will kick start on June 16 in New Orlean and will stop in Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and more before ending in Glendale on September 5. The upcoming tour marks Drake’s first tour ever since he performed for “Aubrey and the Three Migos” tour back in 2018.

How to avail the tickets?

Tickets will be available via a “Cash App” presale that will begin on Wednesday, March 15. While the general sale of tickets will begin on March 17, Friday.

All About Drake

The Canadian rapper and singer, Drake, is a household name and is one of the most influential figures in pop culture. Albums such as Thank Me Later, Nothing Was The Same, and Take Care were all huge successes and made him the world’s biggest pop star. Drake bagged a Grammy for “God’s Plan” in 2019. His albums Dark Lane Demo Tapes and EP Scary Hours 2 were featured on the Billboard Hot 100 singles. Apart from this, the singer also gained recognition for playing the role of Jimmy Brooks in the teen drama show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

