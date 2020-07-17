Drake and DJ Khaled collaborate again as the duo drops two brand new songs Popstar and Greece

Canadian rapper Drake has teamed up with record label owner DJ Khaled yet again to drop two new tracks.

DJ Khaled and Drake have teamed up once again for not one, but two summer anthems, Popstar and Greece. The We The Best record label owner DJ Khaled released the much-anticipated singles at midnight Friday, weeks after he began teasing the collaborations on social media. Khaled posted a series of Instagram photos and videos with key and owl imagery; the latter of which is a nod to Drizzy's OVO imprint.

Last Sunday, Khaled teased fans on Instagram with a collaboration in the works. "Vocals been in," he captioned a video in which he was seen doing computer work next to a live owl. "Pop chune. We ah make chune ah go pop pop pon your head. Remember each key leads to the next key.”

During an appearance on Drink Champs TV Show earlier this month, Khaled confirmed his forthcoming studio album—the follow-up to last year's Father of Asahd—would include a Drake cameo. "Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled's single," Khaled said. "And the vocals sound so incredible. I mean, the frequency of that motherf***er, the sonics, the way that shit sounds—it's incredible. That's my brother. That's like family to me. Drake, he always supported me. Think about the records we've made."

In the past, Khaled and Drake have teamed up on a number of tracks over the years, including hits like I'm on One, No New Friends, For Free, Fed Up, and To the Max.

Drake’s new singles come more than two months after Drake released Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a compilation project made up of previously leaked tracks or initial SoundCloud exclusives. The Toronto artist is now preparing to drop a full-length album later this year.

Share your comment ×