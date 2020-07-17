  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Drake and DJ Khaled collaborate again as the duo drops two brand new songs Popstar and Greece

Canadian rapper Drake has teamed up with record label owner DJ Khaled yet again to drop two new tracks.
2100 reads Mumbai
Drake and DJ Khaled collaborate again as the duo drops two brand new songs Popstar and GreeceDrake and DJ Khaled collaborate again as the duo drops two brand new songs Popstar and Greece
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

DJ Khaled and Drake have teamed up once again for not one, but two summer anthems, Popstar and Greece. The We The Best record label owner DJ Khaled released the much-anticipated singles at midnight Friday, weeks after he began teasing the collaborations on social media. Khaled posted a series of Instagram photos and videos with key and owl imagery; the latter of which is a nod to Drizzy's OVO imprint. 

 

Last Sunday, Khaled teased fans on Instagram with a collaboration in the works. "Vocals been in," he captioned a video in which he was seen doing computer work next to a live owl. "Pop chune. We ah make chune ah go pop pop pon your head. Remember each key leads to the next key.”

 

During an appearance on Drink Champs TV Show earlier this month, Khaled confirmed his forthcoming studio album—the follow-up to last year's Father of Asahd—would include a Drake cameo. "Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled's single," Khaled said. "And the vocals sound so incredible. I mean, the frequency of that motherf***er, the sonics, the way that shit sounds—it's incredible. That's my brother. That's like family to me. Drake, he always supported me. Think about the records we've made."

 

In the past, Khaled and Drake have teamed up on a number of tracks over the years, including hits like I'm on One, No New Friends, For Free, Fed Up, and To the Max.

 

Drake’s new singles come more than two months after Drake released Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a compilation project made up of previously leaked tracks or initial SoundCloud exclusives. The Toronto artist is now preparing to drop a full-length album later this year.

Credits :Just Jared, Getty Images, Instagram, Drink Champs TV Show

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement