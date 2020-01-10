Drake and Future’s new song Life Is Good is every bit entertaining; Watch Video

The dynamic duo of Future and Drake had previously worked together for the 2015′s commercial mix tape called What a Time to Be Alive.

The Bum Bum Tam Tam singer in association with the God's Plan singer Drake have finally released their new single called Life Is Good. The official video is out which features Future and Drake taking on different looks for different jobs. The music video sees Future and Drake singing their way through the song while donning different uniforms that are needed by different job titles. The song is turning out to be a favourite among the fans and music lovers across the globe. The dynamic duo of Future and Drake had previously worked together for the 2015′s commercial mix tape called What a Time to Be Alive.

The music video is directed by Director X. The new song titled Life Is Good also features interesting cameos by 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Big Bank Black. The fans and music lovers across the world could not have been more happy to see these terrific and intriguing cameos. The song is said to be winning hearts from all the corners of the world. The fans of the Turn On The Lights singer Future and the followers of the Best I Ever Had singer are leaving some positive reviews of the song on various social media platforms.

The song sees the duo in a studio where they are shooting and the director insist on taking one more shot even though the duo did a great job during the previous take. The latest song from the Used to This singer Future and Drake is surely grabbing all the right attention.

Check out the video of Life Is Good:

(ALSO READ: Drake REVEALS he ‘hesitated’ before collaborating with Chris Brown because of Rihanna)

Credits :youtube

Read More