Drake announces release date for his album Certified Lover Boy; Offset and more REACT

After months of delay, Drake has now confirmed the release date of his upcoming album as September 3. While it was first reported that Drake and Kanye West's album release would clash after West unveiled his Donda album on Sunday, August 29, Drake has now announced that Certified Lover Boy will release this week. Drake confirmed the big news for his fans by sharing an amazing creative that showed multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs.

Fans of Drake have been waiting since a long time for this album to release considering it is his first album after 2018's Scorpion. In the meantime, Drake had previously released Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Scary Hours 2 EP in March though fans have been eager for the hitmaker to release a complete album.

Check out Drake's album announcement here:

The rapper had to delay the release of Certified Lover Boy following health concerns. Drake had spoken about his album's release delay and said, "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January", via Billboard.

Drake's album announcement received a lot of cheer from his fans and friends. Offset commented on the post with fire emojis. Also, ItsBizkit commented on Drake's post hinting at the singer's recent beef with Kanye West saying, "Kanye punching the air right now." The post was also liked by Drake's close friend and Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

